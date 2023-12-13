These 6 Deadly Texas Prisons Are Notoriously the Most Violent

Spend any time in Texas and you'll find out how big the Lone Star State is. If you're not from around these parts, you'll find out pretty quickly that the highways and countryside can go on for what seems like forever.

Here in Texas, we have our share of bad guys as well as prisons. Naturally, a prison is nowhere you want to be. Especially these. According to Only In Your State, there are a handful of deadly prisons that have held some pretty nasty people. Keep reading to find out which ones.

LOOK: THESE 6 DEADLY TEXAS PRISONS ARE NOTORIOUS AS THE MOST VIOLENT

At one point this prison was the site of men's death row. At the current time, this facility houses about 2000 inmates. There are no air conditioning units so the temperature can easily reach well over 90 degrees. Johnny Frank Garrett was executed here in 1992.

This high-security prison has had two inmate murders on record, one fatal altercation, and other violent incidents. An inmate to note here is Oscar Ramiro Ortega-Hernandez, who fired at least eight rounds at the White House in 2011 in an attempt to assassinate then-President Barack Obama, believing he was the antichrist.

This is one rough facility. It's been rated as one of the most dangerous prisons in the U.S. This death row unit has only solitary cells where inmates spend 22 out of 24 hours each day. Now that's intense. The Polunsky Unit is considered a "supermax" facility with the highest security. Inmates wear white jumpsuits with "DR" printed on the back.

The John Montford Unit is a psychiatric facility for men requiring mental health treatment and medical treatment. At present, it houses about 550 in the main unit. The most notable inmate here has been Amarillo-born Charles Albright, also known as the Eyeball Killer. He was convicted of killing one woman and suspected of killing two more in 1991. He died at the age of 87.

Nicknamed the "Walls Unit", this is the oldest prison in the state. It opened in 1849. Although no longer used, the Huntsville unit was home to the Texas electric chair named "Ol' Sparky". The chair is on record for zapping over 300 inmates. Executions still take place here; however, the men's death row is at the Polunsky Unit. TV's Dog The Bounty Hunter served 18 months for murder at this prison.

This facility is different as it's a privately operated immigrant detention center. It was built in 1986 to relieve the overcrowding in federal detention centers and county jails. Medical conditions were severely substandard mainly due to its administration. Two nasty riots broke out in 2008 and 2009. It's regarded as one of the worst prisons in the U.S. due to its high number of prisoners in long-term isolation.

