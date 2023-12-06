Thieves Hit Vehicles at Breaux Bridge Business, Detectives Obtain New Evidence

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KPEL News) - Nearly three weeks ago, two vehicles were broken into in the 1000 block of Eddie Ray Road in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. Today, detectives have new evidence that could lead to who did it, but they need your help.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene on Friday, November 17th to investigate two vehicle burglaries. Investigators were told that a purse and wallet were stolen from one vehicle, while a firearm had been stolen from the other vehicle.

Camera footage has helped deputies be able to identify a black Chevy Malibu as the subject vehicle. The black male subjects in the photos were observed in the suspect vehicle at a gas station just before the burglaries happened.

If you know the identity and/or whereabouts of the subjects in the accompanying photographs, please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or you can report it via the free P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.