Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles Feb. 11-13

The weekend is here and it's a Super weekend. Not only is there a bunch of live music going on all over Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana but there are also Super Bowl parties going on at different restaurants and bars in the area.

We have taken the guesswork out of it for you and have compiled a list of things to do this Super weekend in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.

K-Bon's is located on the corner of East McNeese Street and Hwy. 397 and will have Seth Storer Friday night and Robin & The Sugar Bees on Saturday night. Both artists play from 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

Photo provided by Johnny Jimenez Photo provided by Johnny Jimenez loading...

Johnny Jimenez and his band will be live at Linda's Lounge on Lake Street In Lake Charles Friday night starting at 9:00 pm. Saturday he will be at the Welsh Mardi Gras at Noon then at Wayne and Layne's in South Sulphur Saturday night. Then he will play at Walk-ons in Lake Charles for our private Big Game Party for our Gator 99.5 listeners.

Walk-ons will be open to the public on Sunday but the patio will be closed for the Gator 99.5 listeners Big Game Party.

Beauxdines' located at 3013 Ryan Street in Lake Charles will have boiled crawfish and live music Friday and Saturday night. Adam Leger will play Friday night and Dylan Aucoin on Saturday night. Both artists play from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Brad Brinkley (Photo provided by Bouboyzentertainemtn) Brad Brinkley (Photo provided by Bouboyzentertainemtn) loading...

Brad Brinkley will be live at Honky Tonk Texas in Silsbee, Tx Friday Night with his band, and on Super Bowl, Sunday, Brad and his band Comfort Zone will be live at Mary’s Lounge located on East Broad Street in Lake Charles from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm before the big game.

Dani Lacour Music Facebook Page Dani Lacour Music Facebook Page loading...

Dani Lacour will be live at the Social Club located on East McNeese Street in Lake Charles on Saturday night Feb. 13 starting at 8:00 pm.

Don't forget that Monday is Valentine's day! Enjoy your weekend.