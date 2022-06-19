This Disney VIP Vacation Will Set You Back About $110k

Are you looking to go on vacation to Disney?

Disney just released the details of a package that takes VIP to a whole new level. The Disney Parks Around the World: A Private Jet Adventure will cost travelers about $110,000 for just one person.

This exclusive vacation only has 75 spots available so if you are thinking about booking then you will want to be one of the first to do so when the link goes live next week.

This super-exclusive package includes a 24-day tour to all of the 12 company parks plus some stops around the globe at famous tourist destinations such as the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza, and the Eiffel Tower. This trip will also include a tour of the Lucasfilm Campus and the Walt Disney Studios as well. Oh and we can’t forget the best part… this trip also includes a private jet that will take you on this adventure of a lifetime.

The private jet is a Boeing 757 that has been reconfigured for this ultimate vacation experience. The plane will also be staffed with a chef, three staff members, and a physician. This special VIP plane has long-range capabilities that allow for direct flights so the guests can maximize their time at each of the destinations along the way.

The package price of $110,000 includes most of the meals you will eat but does not include the flight to and from the departure and return cities. It should also be noted that there is no discount for children and kids under 12 can not attend. However, Disney is recommending that children who are booked on this vacation should be 14 years or older.

Booking will open on June 20 to certain guests but will open to the general public on June 28.

As you could imagine social media went insane when this news was released.

