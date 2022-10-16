This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal

Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing busyness of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break.

When I have to make a left turn in Lafayette, I usually look for the nearest traffic light - if that option is available. Well, there is one traffic light that for some reason does not have a needed left turn signal and it’s in an area that is incredibly well-traveled - on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The other day my wife and I were going out for a date day. When we decided on the restaurant we wanted to eat lunch at, it was a no-brainer: Sushi Masa. With two kids under 2-years-old, it’s rare that we get a date day and we wanted to make it count! The food at Sushi Masa is amazing and we enjoy eating there any chance we get.

Facebook via Sushi Masa Lafayette

It had been some time since we last ate at Sushi Masa and we had moved since then. In our last visit, we approached the restaurant heading southbound from Ambassador Caffery’s intersection with Johnston Street, so making a right turn into Sushi Masa’s restaurant was not a problem. But now, we come travel northbound from Youngsville to eat there, which requires you to lane a left turn to get from Ambassador Caffery to the Sushi Masa parking lot.

And that’s when I noticed the shocking absence of a left turn signal when turning from Ambassador Caffery onto Dover Boulevard while traveling north. Now, to be clear, there is a traffic signal for drivers wanting to turn from Ambassador Caffery onto Dover Boulevard as you head southbound towards Youngsville but not the other way around.

Ambassador Caffery at Dover Boukevard, google street view

It took forever to make that turn with no left turn signal there to stop the traffic flowing against me. It can leave you waiting for quit a while before you find an opening to make that left turn.

The light in Ambassador Caffery at Dover Boulevard desperately needs a light, not only for the convenience of getting to Sushi Masa or other great businesses in that area but also for the safety of drivers who get fed up having to wait endlessly for that break in traffic to be able to make that turn.

This left turn traffic signal at the intersection would be a great improvement to the traffic flow and would take away a frustration that can potentially drive people away from great local businesses.

