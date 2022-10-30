This Louisiana City Is A U.S. Goosebump Capital

Louisiana is a haunted state, that's hard to debate among those who rank hauntings. But what about people who don't believe in things being haunted? If you don't believe in ghosts, can hauntings get to you? Bet they can.

Even people who don't believe in ghosts can get some goosebumps. When things go "bump" in the night, or sounds come from the dark, maybe even from an eerie feeling that you're being watched. There are a lot of spooky reasons that someone might get hit with a rush of goosebumps.

No matter who you are, or what you believe in, everyone can get a little shook in the wrong place. Which is why the team at ShaneCo.com did some research to find what cities across the United States create the most goosebumps. In other words, what are the spookiest cities in the US.

Turns out, one of the Top 10 they found, is right here in Louisiana. To absolutely no one's surprise, it's New Orleans.

Here is what ShaneCo.com found with their research, and their Top 10 U.S. Cities That Give the Most Goosebumps:

10. Albuquerque, NM

9. Columbia, SC

8. New Orleans, LA

7. Lakeland, FL

6. Knoxville, TN

5. Little Rock, AR

4. Wichita, KS

3. Augusta, GA

2. Sarasota, FL

1. Tucson, AZ

Now this wasn't just a person's personal opinion either. The research included a lot of aspects, and looked at 100 large US cities. Here's a breakdown of what ShaneCo.com looked at to make the list:

"To find cities across the country that are most likely to give you goosebumps, we began by creating a list of 100 large U.S. cities and researched individual factors on each that might contribute to someone getting the heebie-jeebies. Once we compiled the data, we analyzed it and ranked the cities from 1 to 100 based on how easily they can give their residents goosebumps.

We assigned cities with a score of 0 to 5 for each factor we researched, with a score of 5 representing the most favorable conditions. We then determined each city’s score from the total of its individual factor scores, which were weighted according to how easily they can give someone goosebumps. Individual factor scores were then added together to give each city a final score from 0 to 100. Higher scores indicate cities that are more likely to give you the creeps."

I do want to point out a couple of things though. First, taking UFO sightings into account was a little odd to me. Sure, tons of odd flashing lights coming down from the sky would give me goosebumps, but it just seems like the number of haunted locations in New Orleans would outweigh UFO sighting spots. Also the fact New Orleans didn't rank as one of their Top 5 "Ghost Towns" (not actually ghost towns as in abandoned towns, but haunted towns) just didn't make sense.

But no matter what, it's hard to argue against the fact that New Orleans can easily give you some goosebumps.

