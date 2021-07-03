This Louisiana Trail Might be the Best in the State

If you're looking for an outdoor adventure, this Louisiana trail should sit at the top of your list.

I became a trail-walker only recently. I mean, look at me, I clearly haven't been hitting the trails all my life. However, recently I took the family to a beautiful cabin on Lake Claiborne. While there, we found ourselves constantly looking for the next thing to do. Finally, I convinced the girls to hit a walking trail with me, and it was one of the best decisions we made on the trip.

There's just something special about the outdoors and taking it all in, and what better way than a scenic walking trail?

After discovering that I enjoy trails, I quickly went to the internet machine to do a deep-dive on the most beautiful walking trails in the state. Quickly, I came to realize that one trail stands tall above the rest.

The Trail at Chicot state Park is beyond immaculate, and is definitely a bucket-list trail for me. Chicot State Park is located smack-dab in the middle of the state of Louisiana, near Ville Platte. Chicot is one of the oldest state parks in the state, and on top of that, it's easily the biggest.

The park itself consists of over 6,400 acres of sheer Louisiana outdoor beauty. The icing on the cake is the fact that the state park is surrounded by a 2,000 acre man-made lake, fittingly called, "Chicot Lake".

The trail itself seems like it's straight out of a dream. It's long, and it shows off all of the beauty you'll find not only in Chicot State Park, but also outdoors in Louisiana in general. One second you're deep in the woods surrounded by thick trees and the scent of the forest. The next, you're walking along a wooden pier in the middle of a Louisiana swampy wetland. Soon, you're walking alongside the beautiful Chicot Lake. The trail itself features over 20 miles of as much Louisiana beauty you can handle.

Simply put, if you're a trail-walker, you have to visit Chicot State Park. Admission is just $3.00. For the cost of a pack of gum, you can experience a trail of a lifetime.

Chicot State Park; Louisiana's Biggest State Park

