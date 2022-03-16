This Man is Stealing from a Breaux Bridge Storage Facility

The Breaux Bridge Police Department is looking for a man who has some Breaux Bridge residents fuming mad and others worried whether he'll do it again.

The Breaux Bridge Police Department has been looking for a man who has allegedly been stealing from a storage facility in the City Limits of Breaux Bridge. Even though the Breaux Bridge Police Department has not confirmed the name of the facility in social media posts, one victim claims the storage facility is Breaux Bridge Storage 2 located at 1225 Berard Street in Breaux Bridge.

According to one of the victims, the storage unit is located, "in Breaux Bridge by the fruit stand".

Several thefts have occurred at the storage facility, police believe all were committed by the same individual.

Look closely at this man. Look at his height, what he's wearing, even his shoes. Do you know this man?

Look closely at this vehicle. Check out the make, model and markings. Have you seen this vehicle?

If you know of the man's whereabouts or have seen the vehicle pictured here, please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department with any information. (337) 332-8397 or (337) 394-2824.