This Poor Dog’s Ears Were Cut Off Then Was Abandoned in Haughton
My dog Olive is my best friend, I couldn't imagine life without her. I wish everyone had an Olive. That's why we teamed up with Ninna's Road to Rescue. We love to show off some of Ninna's adoptable dogs, so hopefully, you find that companion you've been looking for.
Meet the sweetest most energetic little girl with one of the worst stories. Meet Zola, she is a sweet 4-year-old Schnauzer mix was dumped in Haughton and left to fend for herself. What's worse is before she was dumped she suffered at the hands of a horrid human who botched her ears. You see this with pit bulls often, not a breed like this. Her adoption fee is $170, which includes vetting, microchip, and a microchip enrollment fee. She is great with other dogs and other cats too.
Here is what the crew at Ninna's Road to Rescue had to say about this precious girl: "Zola showed up at someone’s house off of Cotton Valley Road in Haughton, La. She’d been hanging around the area for about a week. They reached out to us for help and we took her in. We noticed right away that something was weird about her ears. They looked so small... almost like they'd been cut down. Moving the hair around, sure enough, we found that someone gave the dog a home ear crop job. We've seen this before on pit bull breeds and others but never on a dog like this. Unbelievable. We did post her all over social media and we contacted animal control, but no one came forward. We had her vetted and now she’s ready for her furever home!! She does great in a kennel and walks well on a leash. She is a gem and won’t disappoint!
