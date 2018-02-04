This Was The Very First Lafayette Mardi Gras King Ever Crowned

Lafayette celebrates the 2nd largest Mardi Gras in Louisiana. That's something you probably already knew. However, did you know the first ever Lafayette Mardi Gras King was crowned over 100 years ago?

That's right, we've been doing this Mardi Gras thing pretty strong for over 100 years. The first Lafayette Mardi Gras King ever was crowned way back in 1897!

From wikipedia.com -