Three New Iberia Firefighters Injured; Natural Gas Explosion

There was a natural gas leak and then an explosion today in New Iberia, as crews were digging at the scene - which is near the corner of Hopkins and Dale Streets - according to officials who are working the incident.

Donna Alleman, one of the owners of Alleman Plumbing says there was an explosion at their business this morning. She says the trailer and two other buildings were on fire. They know very little other information at this time.

KPEL News can confirm that three firefighters battling a blaze in New Iberia have been injured.

Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond Lewis confirms to KPEL that his oldest son is one of the firemen injured in the explosion. Lewis says his son suffered second- and third-degree burns on his hands. Lewis says one of the other firefighters was airlifted to a burn unit in Baton Rouge. According to klfy.com, Lafayette Police helped to escort another firefighter to a Lafayette hospital's burn ward.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says it has been dispatched to the scene to investigate the cause and origin of the blast and fire. Fire marshal’s deputies will also help the affected firefighters’ and their families by providing resources to them.

Officials are still on the scene of the fire. We will continue to bring you the latest information.

