Tim Tebow Once Turned Down $1 Million While Honoring His Word to New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (KPEL News) - We all have our principles but when they are put to the test how strong are those convictions?

Tim Tebow is one of the most amazing sports figures I have ever seen. Born in the Philippines to a family of missionaries, Tebow's passion for preaching Christianity while sharing his faith goes back to his childhood and continues today. Whether it's helping those in need or motivating others to be the best they can be both physically and spiritually, Tebow's heart for others is undeniably the greatest thing about him.

The former Florida Quarterback ended his college career with some eye-popping numbers, as pointed out by Sports Illustrated:

9,285 passing yards

88 passing touchdowns

Only 16 Interceptions

2,947 rushing yards

57 rushing touchdowns

If you add those stats up, that is 12,232 total yards and 145 total touchdowns!

WATCH BELOW as Tebow learns he is indeed going into the College Football Hall of Fame and the emotions that come over him.

Leading the Florida Gators to a BCS National Championship (he also won a title as a role player as a freshman) and winning the Heisman Trophy only served as avenues to help lead people to Christ.

Being a man of his word is something that Tebow strives to be. At VeeCon 2023, a yearly conference that features world class speakers and industry pioneers, Tebow told the story of when he turned down a million dollars after he gave his new head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots his word that he "do his best at going under the radar."

Well, Tebow was offered the opportunity to appear in a commercial that would pay him a million dollars. Tebow explains:

Coach Belichick ended up cutting Tebow just a few weeks later. But, his impact goes far beyond the football field and his commitment to his convictions is one of the biggest reasons why.