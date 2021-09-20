Time to Celebrate, the State Fair of Louisiana is Coming Back!

It has been such an "uncertain" time. We have seen so many people call off or cancel events until these "uncertain times" chill out. 2020 was a rough year for the live event industry. So many events that we looked forward to were canceled. We are all looking at 2021 with hope for the return of everything we have missed.

With the current COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, you're seeing more and more events put events on hold or require proof of vaccination or in some cases proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Luckily for us, one of the most fun outdoor events is making its comeback.

The State Fair of Louisiana is making its comeback, for the 115th time.

Get ready for an epic date night or a fun family night with your crew on October 28th through November 14th at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport.

If you've been to the State Fair of Louisiana you already know the drill, it's a 14-day run and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Why is the Ark-La-Tex so excited for the return of the State Fair of Louisiana?

It's bigger and better than ever, with over 50 carnival rides, countless free shows and attractions, live music every night, and the return of LRCA Finals Rodeo.

It doesn't matter what reason you love to go to the fair, there is something for everyone. Personally, I am a huge fan of the wonderful funnel cake. Does anywhere else offer you turkey legs? Fair food aficionados everywhere are ready for the return of the fair.

For more info on the fair and purchasing tickets just click here.

