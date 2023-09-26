Tips On Fending Off Pesky Mosquitoes in Louisiana

South Louisiana weather is always such a fickle, changing environment. One minute it's so hot you think nothing can survive the heat, and then a week later we have less humidity and a break from blazing temperatures.

One thing that we know will always be present along with our weather is mosquitoes. Unless we have a least a week of sustained temperatures under the freezing point, mosquitoes are here to stay.

They are annoying and can carry diseases like West Nile Virus that can be very detrimental to the most vulnerable in our communities.

Even if you don't worry about a mosquito bite transmitting a disease, they are still pesky little critters. Their bites are annoying, and who wants to have to deal with them when you are enjoying life outside in Louisiana?

No matter what parish in Acadiana you live in, you have a mosquito plan, and mosquito control is serious business as no one likes to deal with blood-sucking creatures. Most parishes recommend that if you are experiencing an issue with them in your neighborhood you should contact them.

While you are waiting on the fogger truck there are plenty of products, natural remedies, and other solutions you can use to reduce mosquitoes being around your person and your home.

One of the biggest things that anyone can do to get rid of mosquitoes in areas where you spend time, is to make sure you are getting rid of any standing water.

I know that I have to remind myself about once a week to go around my backyard to remove the standing water in a handful of planters that I have that are not being used right now.

Mosquitoes only need a small amount of water in which to breed. You might find this hard to believe, but I actually witnessed mosquitoes successfully breed in a sink full of dishes where the water was left standing for four or five days!

