Today Marks 2-Year Anniversary of Rush Limbaugh’s Death

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - February 17, 2021, was a day that shook the radio broadcasting world as iconic talk show host Rush Limbaugh passed away. He died at the age of 70 of complications from lung cancer. That announcement was made by his wife, Kathryn, at the very beginning of the Rush Limbaugh Show on that fateful Wednesday.

On February 3, 2020, Rush made the stunning announcement that he was fighting advanced lung cancer and that he had begun treatment. Since then, he continued to do the show, along with guest hosts who would fill in for him on treatment days or days when he couldn't be on the air.

A Special Honor For A Larger-Than-Life Icon

Former President Donald Trump awarded the Radio Hall of Famer the Presidential Medal of Freedom - America's highest civilian honor - during Trump's State of the Union address a few days after Rush's cancer announcement.

The 45th President joined Fox News two years ago with his reaction to Limbaugh's passing. Trump spoke about Limbaugh's fight against cancer, how Kathryn took such great care of Rush, and Limbaugh's support of his presidency.

"He was a fantastic man; a fantastic talent," said Trump about Limbaugh.

The self-proclaimed "America's Anchorman," Limbaugh became known as the voice of Conservatism as he not only spoke about its philosophy but supported politicians who embodied it and called out those who didn't, even Republicans. Equally, Limbaugh also despised Liberalism.

What's the difference between a liberal and a conservative? A liberal will interpret the Constitution; a conservative will quote it! Liberalism is a scourge. It destroys the human spirit. It destroys prosperity. It assigns sameness to everybody. And wherever I find it, I oppose it.

The Rush Limbaugh Show was started 35 years ago. As pointed out by Fox News, his nationally-syndicated talk show grew from 56 stations to more than 600, including Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL.

Keeping Rush's Memory Alive

Kathryn Limbaugh keeps her late husband's memory alive on his Facebook page. From rewarding scholarships to young people to giving grants to military families, Rush's legacy is kept going through his generosity and his words of wisdom.

Rush Limbaugh's Most Memorable Nicknames

One of the most enjoyable things about listening to the Rush Limbaugh Show was hearing the nicknames he gave political figures. Some of them made people laugh. Some of them made people angry, mainly liberals who Rush poked fun at daily.

Rush's nicknames also caused controversy, which Rush loved stirring up. For instance, do you remember what he called former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu (D-La.)? Mary "cute little baby fat" Landrieu, according to Media Matters. He also described Landrieu as "the most expensive prostitute in the history of prostitution" after she cast a deciding vote for Obamacare in 2009, according to nola.com.

Of course, there were also the nicknames he had for himself and his staff - "the Maha Rushie," James Golden aka "Bo Snerdley" (call screener, producer, and engineer), and Katherine "Cookie" Gleason Prayias (Executive Producer) - to name just a few.

Rush Limbaugh's Most Memorable Nicknames for Political Figures

PHOTOS: Rush Limbaugh Receiving Presidential Medal of Freedom Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday, Feb. 17 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

Limbaugh changed the landscape of talk radio and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Donald J. Trump during the State of the Union Address on Feb. 4, 2020