Toddlers in Disgusting Conditions Abandoned in Car in North Louisiana, Father Arrested
Farmerville, LA (KPEL News) - Authorities in the north Louisiana town of Farmerville have arrested a father for abandoning two toddlers in a car in disgusting conditions.
On November 29, Farmerville Police responded to a call about two children in a locked vehicle with no adult in the car.
The children were 2- and 3-years-old.
Officers were able to unlock to car and found on of the children in a diaper overflowing with urine and feces, the other was covered in food. The toddlers were also not appropriately clothed to keep them warm enough.
On the backseat passenger floorboard was spoiled deli meat covered in flies.
As they were checking the children for injuries, William Laster of Farmerville came out of the store and police arrested him. He told officers that he had asked a store associate to stay with his children while he went in to shop for groceries. The person who called police about the children said they hadn't seen any adult or worker near the car at the time.
