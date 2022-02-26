Toilet Paper Under Toilet Seat For Your Safety – Fact or Crap

If you peruse a lot of articles on the Internet you're no doubt going to be exposed to some advertisements you didn't really want to see. Or in most cases, advertisements you really don't believe but there is something so intriguing about the problem they purport to resolve that sometimes you can't help yourself and you click on the darn things anyway.

There has been an advertisement that has popped on the bottom of several articles I have read recently that I still haven't clicked on, but I am by gosh curious about it. The one I am referencing is the one that suggests you should "put a roll of toilet paper under the toilet seat when you check into a hotel"

Eunice Stahl via Unsplash.com

Just by looking at the picture more than a few burning questions leap into my mind. How are you going to sit on that? Should the toilet paper under the seat be unrolled from the back or the front? How are you going to get to the toilet paper to clean yourself if you're sitting on it?

Obviously, these kinds of Internet advertisements weren't meant for inquiring minds like mine but still, what the hell? Is this a legit "hack" or is this so much manure you could sprout tomatoes in it?

Sow & Grow Seeds of YAH via YouTube

Here's what Snopes has to say about it. Snopes is the unofficial online curator of fact or crap if you ask me. And they say this particular suggestion is totally crap. In fact, in the Snopes article about the alleged hack, they clicked through a 40-page slide show only to discover there was no mention of the darn "hack" at all.

Magdalena Kula Manchee via Unsplash.com

There is also a version of this "hack" that alleges you should place a red solo cup in a similar position on your toilet seat as you check into a hotel. That's horsepucky too. Now about the "wrapping of foil around a doorknob when you're alone" I haven't researched that one yet but I do know foil in your dishwasher will make your dishes shine.

I guess it all comes down to the old adage "Let the buyer beware" or in this case let the surfer beware. Most of those funky advertisements aren't anything sinister. They just really want to waste your time and collect page views for advertising revenue. Just try not to develop your travel security plans around anything they tell you.

