Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Among the Top 10 Highest Ever

If tonight's multi-state Powerball lottery game produces a jackpot winner that ticket holder or ticket holders will be able to lay claim to one of the largest Powerball lottery prizes in game history. Powerball has not produced a jackpot winner since August 3rd of this year and those who follow lottery games say "Powerball is due".

USA Mega via YouTube USA Mega via YouTube loading...

Back in August, a single ticket sold in Pennsylvania claimed the game's top prize of almost $207 million dollars. If Powerball officials have done their math correctly, tonight's Powerball jackpot will be in excess of $610 million. My guess is that by the time the ping pong balls drop at 9:59 that the actual jackpot will be closer to $620 million.

Louisiana hasn't had a Powerball jackpot winner since 2017. A ticket sold in Eunice claimed a prize of almost $192 million. According to Powerball records both Louisiana and Wisconsin have been home to 17 jackpot winners in the game. The state that has produced the most Powerball jackpot winners is Indiana, they've had 39 big-money tickets sold there.

USA Mega via YouTube USA Mega via YouTube loading...

If you're plotting and planning your rise to riches at the drop of six ping-pong balls tonight, here are some things to consider. The most often picked Powerball or red ball over the past twenty years is the #20 ball. That's followed by the #06 then comes 37, 02, 31, and 35.

The most commonly drawn white ball numbers are 42, which is called the most. That is followed by 37, 02, 31, and 35. Again, that's based on twenty years of following the Powerball and keeping records.

$213 Million Powerball Jackpot Has Mystery Winner William Thomas Cain/Getty Images loading...

And if you are one who likes to strategize about games of chance there are certainly some methods you can employ which may or may not improve your chances of hitting it rich playing Powerball.

Here are ten unique strategies you might use, should you decide to purchase a ticket for tonight's Powerball drawing. I think the first item on the list is the one where most people screw up their tickets. It's the easiest one to figure out too.

Alejandro Garay via Unsplash.com Alejandro Garay via Unsplash.com loading...

Regardless, the Powerball drawing is scheduled for 9:59 tonight, Louisiana time. Remember they do cut off ticket sales one hour before the drawing, that's a rule. Should you match all the numbers necessary for tonight, your estimated annuity jackpot will be $610 million. If you opt for the cash option you're looking at a one-time cash payment of $292.6 million and at least 40% or more of that will go to pay your taxes.