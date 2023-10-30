As we approach the spookiest night of the year, the question often arises: How old is too old to trick-or-treat? Well, the answer isn't quite as straightforward as you might think. Across Louisiana, kids from the smallest babies to the oldest teenagers will be walking through our neighborhoods, stopping and holding out their buckets and bags, looking for candy.

Trick-or-treating is a cherished childhood activity, and it's an excellent way for kids to embrace their creativity and imagination while having some sweet, spooky fun. Typically, it's accepted that children and tweens up to the age of 12 or 13 can participate without a second thought.

However, as young adults and teenagers begin to push the boundaries of this age-old tradition, opinions diverge.

When asked on Facebook how old was too old, a lot of the KPEL News audience reacted strongly against the idea that there even is a "Too Old" for trick-or-treating.

"If they have made any effort to dress in costume, no matter how minor, they can get a treat," one person wrote. Another said they'd "Much rather see them trick-or-treating than be up to Halloween mischief or getting into trouble."

There are others, however, who either set a hard limit on their own kids or eyeball the others who come up to their doorsteps. Some homes are even known to turn kids away if they are too old, which does bother others in the community.

"If your litmus test for people just trying to have fun is age," one person on Facebook wrote, "maybe just keep your light off this year."

But, there are a lot of factors that homeowners may not be taking into consideration if they are casting a wary eye on older teens.

The truth is, there's no concrete age limit for trick-or-treating. It varies depending on your community, cultural norms, and your personal comfort level. Some might argue that teenagers should start exploring more mature Halloween activities, such as haunted houses or costume parties, while others believe that as long as someone is respectful and enthusiastic about the holiday, they can continue to trick-or-treat.

But age can really be little more than a number for some kids. Whether it's kids with special needs or kids who simply have no interest in the more "mature" activities, there are a lot of factors at play for what those children want to experience.

Keep in mind, as well, that some kids, no matter what age, grow up in lower-income neighborhoods with neighbors who can't afford decorations and candy or in rural communities with no neighborhoods to trick-or-treat in. They may be traveling to another neighborhood to take part in something they may otherwise never be able to.

Sure, there may be a newly-forming mustache or two hiding behind a mask, or a kid who is two heads taller than the others, but do you really need to gatekeep the fun? Maybe not.

The key is to be mindful of the community's atmosphere and the people around you. If you're older and still want to trick-or-treat, consider dressing in a creative costume and maybe even offering a cheerful "trick-or-treat" greeting to show that you're genuinely enjoying the spirit of Halloween.

In the end, the age at which trick-or-treating becomes "too old" is subjective. As long as you're respectful, safe, and having fun, there's no strict age limit. After all, Halloween is about embracing your inner child and reveling in the magic of the holiday, no matter how old you are.

Now, if you don't out on Halloween - maybe your kids don't go trick-or-treating or maybe you don't hand out candy - here's a list of some solid spooky season TV classics you can watch.