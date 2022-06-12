Top 10 Band Tour Buses Lafayette Would Spend a Week On?—#1 Garth Brooks

Imagine if you can, your favorite band's tour bus pulls up in your driveway opens the door and a roadie gets out to grab your bags and YOU to get on the bus—for a week! Wow! Who would it be? A country band? A rock and roll band? A current band or oldie? Backstreet Boys, The Rolling Stones, Matchbox 20, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Coldplay, The Beatles, who would you want to spend a week with on a tour bus traveling the country from city to city, show to show. That's what we asked Acadiana in an online survey. Garth Brooks came in on top but the whole list may surprise you.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

Even though we asked for bands, many responses were of single artists. So we included those as well. In the case of Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney, we added them in with all responses for Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles, respectively.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

How thrilling would it be to pull around the back of a giant arena, walk off the bus with your favorite band and head to the dressing room backstage? Before the show, you sit and chat, have a few adult beverages and then head to the stage (of course you would have to watch from the back). You could watch the show, the encore and when the band says goodnight and the lights come on—you don't go home! Not this time, this time you head back on the bus (with the band) for the next city, the next, hotel and the next tour stop. What a rush that would be.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

Top 10 Bands Acadiana Would Like to Travel With for One Week

#10 Kenny Chesney

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum loading...

#9 Reba McEntire

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images loading...

#8 James Taylor

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for James Taylor Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for James Taylor loading...

#7 Journey

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images loading...

#6 Paul McCartney/The Beatles

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images loading...

#5 Bruno Mars

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy loading...

#4 Eagles

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images loading...

#3 Stevie Nicks/Fleetwood Mac

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images loading...

#2 Pink

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS loading...

#1 Garth Brooks

Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images loading...