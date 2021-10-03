Top 10 Safest Cities In Louisiana For 2021

If you live in Louisiana, have you ever wondered what is the safest city in Louisiana to live in? Safewise.com has released a list of the 10 safest cities in Louisiana to live in.

The list is compiled by using a few factors like property crimes, violent crimes, crime rate, and the state of security in the towns.

No Southwest Louisiana city made the top 10 list this year. The closest cities that are in the top 10 from Southwest Louisiana are in the Acadiana area. Actually four cities in Acadiana made the top 10 on the list.

TSM Lake Charles Mike Soileau

With that being said, Lake Charles and Sulphur did however make the list landing in the top 20. Sulphur is ranked the 16th safest city in Louisiana while Lake Charles landed at #18.

Here is the list of the top 10 safest cities to live in Louisiana.

#1 ----Addis

#2 ----Harahan

#3-----Youngsville

#4---- Mandeville

#5---- Tallulah

#6 --- Westwego

#7-----Rayne

#8---- Scott

#9----Carencro

#10-- Kenner

No other cities in Southwest Louisiana made the top 50 on the list. With three hurricanes hitting Louisiana in the past 14 months, people are displaced from their homes living in other towns and cities in Louisiana.

If you are deciding to stay where you are or are thinking about moving due to a new job or even for the safety of your family, now you know the safest cities in Louisiana to live in.