Top 5 Cajun Food Alternatives To Turkey For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a little over a week away and we got to thinking if you don't like turkey for Thanksgiving or want an alternative for turkey, what are some things Louisiana Cajun folks cook for the holiday as their main dish?

In Louisiana, fried turkey is probably the favorite of most Louisiana people over a baked turkey. I mean Cajuns like anything fried right? The second would be a smoked turkey. But what if you are not a fan of turkey at all and want to shake it up a little bit for the holiday. Here are some alternatives to turkey that Louisiana folks cook up.

Jambalaya (Photo by Mike Soileau TSM)

Pork and Sausage Jambalaya is one alternative. It serves a bunch of folks and is really easy to whip up. Just brown your pork and sausage and make a good gravy with the meat juices and put your holy trinity in it. You know, onions and green onions and cook it down. Then throw the rice in there and you are ready to rock.

Gumbo (Photo by Mike Soileau TSM)

Chicken And Sausage Gumbo. If you need to feed a bunch of folks for your Thanksgiving meal, then this is perfect. Get your roux cooking and cook it down. Add your onions, green onions, parsley, and get the water rolling. Add your favorite pieces of chicken (We like boneless, skinless chicken thighs) and your favorite type of smoked sausage and there you go.

Steak, Rice and Gravy. What Cajun or Louisiana person doesn't like good rice and gravy? Some like to take pork steaks while others opt for chuck steaks. Either way, take the meat and brown it down and get it good and brown with a pretty glaze on it. Add some veggies and cook it down until it falls apart and get ready to eat.

Shrimp (Mike Soileau TSM)

Fried Fish or Shrimp. Louisiana people love their fried seafood. If you are looking for something different this holiday, may we suggest grabbing your cast iron pot, burner, and some oil and getting ready to fry it up! Get you some cornmeal or flour, season it up and grab some eggs and milk mixture, and you are ready. Dip your seafood in the milk/egg mixture, roll it through your seasoned four or cornmeal, and get to frying.

Photo by Mike Soileau TSM

BBQ anything. Some folks here in Louisiana don't want to have to go broke spending a fortune (Especially this year) while trying to feed all of your family as you get together for Thanksgiving. So grab the charcoal and fire up the grill. Grill up some Jalapeno poppers stuffed with your favorite meat or seafood and wrapped in bacon, grill up some pork steaks or some leg quarters. That will feed a bunch of folks and give you a fun alternative to the traditional meal.

Whatever you decide, enjoy it with family and friends.