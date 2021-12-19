A poll finds that millennials have fonder Christmas memories they make as adults than children. Which sounds odd, but will make a lot more sense after you check out today's list.

Top 8 Reasons Christmas is Better When You're Older:

Back pain pills go great with eggnog

You enjoy a candy cane more when you walk with a real one

The extra light from the Christmas tree makes it easier to read John Grisham

If you get run over by a reindeer, the kids have a great song to play at the funeral

Your giant nativity scene means there's less lawn to yell at kids to get off of

Unlike any other month, listening to Bing Crosby means you have "holiday spirit"

Four words: pumpkin spice denture cream

Thanks to the clip-on antlers, your beige Buick looks even more like a reindeer

Baby Boomers love to take jabs at Millennials, but maybe, just maybe, they're finally starting to grow up.

In a new survey, 67% of Millennials, people between the ages of 25 and 40, say they enjoy the holiday memories they make as adults more than the ones they have from their childhood. So what's so great about adulthood?

75% of Millennials say they're more motivated to do cooking and cleaning around the holidays and 70% even claimed to enjoy doing it.

The holiday-related things Millennials like doing as adults include wrapping holiday gifts (71%), decorating their home (31%), cleaning up after holiday meals (30%), and watching movies or listening to holiday music (28%).

And just in general, they're loving adult stuff like:

Learning new things (50%)

Staying IN on a Friday night (40%)

Repairing things around the house (39%)

Paying bills (33%)

Mowing the lawn (32%)