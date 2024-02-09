Top Pizza Chain to Avoid Has 69 Locations in Louisiana, Texas

February 9, is National Pizza Day, and the fact that it isn't a national holiday is something we as a country need our leaders to address. This is unacceptable.

But, speaking of unacceptable, there are plenty of strong opinions about pizza across this great country of ours. We have a lot of great pizza places out there, but we also have some that are... disappointing.

There are lots of ways you can make pizza poorly. Too much grease, underdone crust, sub-par ingredients, etc., and a bad pizza is just one of the saddest things you can experience.

So, 24/7 Wall Street broke down the "5 Pizza Chains to Avoid" and, as it turns out, the top pizza chain to avoid has nearly seventy 70 locations across Louisiana and Texas - six in Louisiana and 63 in Texas, to be precise.

Go for the Games, Not for the Pizza

Chuck-E-Cheese loading...

According to 24/7 Wall Street, Chuck E. Cheese's is the top pizza place to avoid. It's a great place to take the kids to have an awesome time, but the pizza is clearly not the main attraction.

Critics often argue that Chuck E. Cheese pizza has garnered a reputation for being subpar due to various reasons.

One common criticism centers around the quality of ingredients used. Many believe that the pizza lacks the freshness and high-quality toppings found in other pizzerias. Additionally, the preparation method, often involving pre-made and frozen components, is seen as compromising the overall taste and texture. Some customers also express dissatisfaction with the uniformity of the pizza, suggesting that it lacks the individuality and artisanal touch associated with better-quality pizza establishments.

The focus on creating an entertaining environment for children may divert attention from the culinary aspects, contributing to a perception that Chuck E. Cheese prioritizes entertainment over delivering a standout pizza dining experience.

Where Else Should You Avoid?

Look, if good, high-quality pizza is your goal, buy local. There are plenty of great local spots that aren't part of some megachain that will serve you quality food.

But these chains aren't in it for the best quality necessarily. They're in it to provide the best value to encourage you to spend more with them, and that doesn't mean the highest quality or freshest ingredients because that adds to the cost for both the business and the consumer.

Here's 24/7 Wall Street's full list.

Domino's

Papa Murphy's

Little Caesar's

Cici's

Chuck E. Cheese's

How did they come to their decision?

"To answer that question, 24/7 Wall St. consulted pizza reviews on five different food blogs and websites," the site explained. "Because pizza preferences are so subjective, we only included pizza chains that were ranked near the bottom on multiple sites."

However, while they note that ratings varied wildly on the best, there was "far greater consistency in the votes for the worst pizza chains," and "These five chains stood out in our survey due to their low rankings almost across the board."

Not to worry, however. You can always make your own, and if you need help, here's a list of America's favorite toppings.