Town of Haughton Might Soon Be Upgraded to ‘City of Haughton’

Haughton could soon have a new designation as a "city".

We know about the growth in Bossier Parish, and one of the fastest growing areas is Haughton. In fact, the town might be getting a new designation because of the 2020 census count. Haughton Mayor Kim Gaspard tells NBC 6 the latest population numbers he has show Haughton at close to 4900, but that number comes from more than a year and a half ago.

Once the final 2020 numbers are released he expects the town to jump well above 5,000. That means Haughton would no longer be classified as a town. It would become a "city". The best part about that is being designated as a city opens the door to more federal money and grant dollars. Gaspard is hopeful this will help bring in cash to help improve the infrastructure of his community.

The final census results are expected to be released by the end of September.

Haughton is not the only area showing dramatic growth. Once the final numbers are released, our region is expecting to see large population shifts to Desoto Parish. Stonewall is one of the fastest growing areas in north Louisiana. Benton is also expecting to see much higher numbers.