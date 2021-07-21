Trace Adkins Playfully Scolds Crowd for Singing ‘Sassy Lyric’

Trace Adkins will always hold a special place in the hearts of country music fans from South Louisiana. Before Trace made it big in Nashville, the big drink of water, he's six foot six you know, was big in South Louisiana playing the club scene around town with the likes of local legends Kip Sonnier, Steve Grisaffe, and Sammy Kershaw.

Anyone who has ever seen one of Trace's performances knows he loves to play with the crowd. Just such a thing happened at the Red River Vallery Fairgrounds in West Fargo North Dakota.

If you can't quite figure out what's going on in the video here's the deal. Trace is singing one of his hits, Honky Tonk Badonkadonk. If you're not familiar with the tune it's a timeless love song about a boy in a band and a woman wearing very tight pants at a nightclub. Okay, it's about a butt.

In the song, Adkins sings "Whoo wee shut my mouth, slap your grandma". Okay, in this case, the crowd sang "whoo wee shut my mouth, slap your grandma". I agree with Trace, I think they sang the part about "slapping grandma" with a little too much intensity.

Mike Coppola, Getty Images

That's why he playfully scolds the crowd, telling them they sounded like they meant it. Of course, it's all in good fun and nobody wants to see people in the crowd having good fun than the performers on stage.

By the way, if you didn't hear the Louisiana native has plans to release a new album called The Way I Wanna Go. It's a double album that celebrates his 25-year career.

As you can see from Trace's post on social media you can pre-order a copy of the album which is slated for release on August 27th.

Granted, it's been a year or two since we've had the pleasure of catching Trace in concert in South Louisiana and it has been even longer since he was a hot commodity on the local music scene. It's hard to believe that's been 25 years. I guess a lot can change over two and half decades, huh?