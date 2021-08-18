Traffic Alert: Lane Closures Happening on Johnston Street

There are a couple of lane closure projects happening this week in Lafayette that you should be aware of.

Johnston Street Between Aqueduct Drive and Southcity Parkway

DOTD crews will be installing temporary striping on Wednesday night on Johnston Street between Aqueduct Drive and Southcity Parkway.

NORTHBOUND RIGHT LANE: Closed from 7:30 PM to 6:00 AM

SOUTHBOUND RIGHT LANE: Closed from 9:30 PM to 8:30 AM

Interstate 10 Widening Project

I-10 at I-49 overview, google street view

DOTD crews have begun installing bridge deck joint seals and striping the roadway on I-10 in both directions from Exit 103 (I-49) to Exit 109 (LA 328). This has caused nightly lane closures that will continue until Tuesday, August 24th. No detour route is necessary.

The I-10 Widening Project is scheduled to end during the summer of 2021. It is widening a 7.11-mile section of the interstate from its interchange at I-49 to Breaux Bridge. Workers have been replacing pavement within the existing lanes and constructing an additional lane in each direction along the aforementioned section of Interstate 10.