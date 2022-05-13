Now Open: Major Crash Cleared on LA Highway 14 at US 90 (Updated)

UPDATE: New Iberia Police say all lanes of travel are NOW OPEN.

A major crash in New Iberia has caused local police to close down lanes and redirect traffic.

Officers are currently on the scene of the crash at Louisiana Highway 14 and US Highway 90. They are working the crash site and have taken the following actions to eventually get the area processed and cleared for safety.

LA 14 at US 90, google maps LA 14 at US 90, google maps loading...

Southbound lanes on LA Hwy. 14 at the US Hwy. 90 east bound off ramp are closed.

US Hwy. 90 east bound traffic exiting at LA Hwy. 14 is being diverted south on LA Hwy. 14.

NIPD say you can expect these lanes "to be closed for a period of time."

You are asked to use alternate routes.

