LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As another workweek begins, another round of traffic closures begin as well.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews will be focusing on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49 this week as construction to help make the interstates as safe as possible will continue this week. The projects below will be happening during the morning, midday, and afternoon hours, so you will definitely want to make a note of them.

Permanent Pavement Markings To Be Installed On I-10 In St. Martin Parish

Our first I-10 project begins on Monday, February 6, and will last for three days as DOTD crews will be installing permanent pavement markings on the stretch of the interstate that passes through St. Martin Parish.

The construction will be done as a slow moving operation which will happen in the travel lanes of I-10 westbound and eastbound from mile marker 108 (1 mile before the Breaux Bridge exit) to mile marker 117 (2 miles after the Henderson/Cecilia exit). This will happen from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The work was originally planned to happen last week and at night but was changed to the morning and daytime hours of this week because of expected inclement weather.

Because of how slow-moving the project will be, drivers can expect to encounter delays.

Concrete Barrier Work On I-10 In St. Martin Parish

On the same stretch of Interstate (but only from mile marker 114 to mile marker 109), DOTD officials will closed the inside lane of I-10 westbound ONLY ON MONDAY. This will happen from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

This will allow workers to perform finishing work on the concrete median barrier.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area, but may encounter delays.

There will be no detour.

Median Shoulder Closures On I-10 From I-49 Interchange To Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

DOTD workers will have median shoulder closures for a sweeping operation from the I-49 Interchange to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge ON MONDAY ONLY. This will happen from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

This will happen in both eastbound and westbound directions.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

Intermittent Shoulder Closures On I-49 From Lafayette to St. Landry Parish

DOTD workers will have intermittent shoulder closures on I-49 for a sweeping operation from the I-10/I-49 interchange to the St. Landry Parish line ON MONDAY ONLY. This will happen from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

This will happen in both northbound and southbound directions.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

