LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are a few traffic closures happening this week in Lafayette and the surrounding areas that you need to know about.

Daytime and Nighttime Closures Happening on US 90

DOTD crews will continue their work on U.S. Highway 90, particularly on its stretch from La. 92 (Young Street) to Albertson's Parkway.

Tuesday

Today, crews will be performing general road repairs in BOTH DIRECTIONS.

The northbound closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The southbound closure will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

Wednesday-Thursday

Beginning at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night and lasting until 5:00 a.m. the following Thursday morning, there will be lane closures on the outside travel lane of US 90 NORTHBOUND from La. 92-1 (Young Street) to Albertson Parkway. DOTD crews will be installing temporary precast barriers along the edge of the roadway.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

Nighttime Closures Happening on the I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

On Thursday and Friday nights, there will be alternating lane closures on the Basin Bridge in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes as DOTD crews perform sweeping operations. The closures will happen in BOTH DIRECTIONS throughout from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the following morning on each night.

Lane Closures Happening for Certain Lafayette Parish Schools as Part of Louisiana DOTD Safety Project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) is on a mission to make traveling around schools as safe as possible.

The DOTD's Safe Routes to School project installs new roadway safety enhancements including sidewalks, driveways, handicap ramps, grading, and signage along various routes near schools across Louisiana. For the rest of the year, this project will concentrate on five schools in Lafayette Parish.

Workers will be out at these selected schools Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day, weather permitting. DOTD crews will be conducting intermittent lane closures so drivers should expect some delays so your patience and cautious driving through the work areas are appreciated. It's estimated the project will be completed in December 2023.

The cost of putting the project into action - $1,559,931.10.

Below are the schools that will receive DOTD attention, with the affected roads for each school. These include schools in Lafayette, Duson, and Youngsville.

Lafayette Parish Schools Listed in DOTD Safe Routes to School Project

