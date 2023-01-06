LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June.

Daytime Lane Closures Scheduled for the Louisiana-Texas State Line

Roadway construction is the reason for alternating lane closures at Interstate 10 Westbound at the Louisiana-Texas State Line (Milepost 0.0) scheduled to begin at 6 AM Saturday and last until 10 PM on Sunday, January 8th.

Nighttime Lane Closures Scheduled From Lafayette to Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish Line

DOTD workers will also be busy working on a long stretch of I-10 for the first six months of the year.

There will be lane closures happening on the weekends between Monday, January 9th and June 30th as construction workers will close the inside lanes in BOTH DIRECTIONS between the I-10/I-49 Interchange in Lafayette and mile marker 66 (Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish Line). That's roughly a 37-mile stretch that worker will be installing new traffic cable barriers, embankment, and drainage structures in the median.

These inside lane closures will occur during the following times, weather permitting:

• Sunday – Thursday: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

• Fridays: 9:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m.

• Saturdays: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 a.m.

