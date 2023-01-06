Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border

Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border

I-10 at Ambassador Caffery, google street view

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June.

Texas State Line, google street view
loading...

Daytime Lane Closures Scheduled for the Louisiana-Texas State Line

Roadway construction is the reason for alternating lane closures at Interstate 10 Westbound at the Louisiana-Texas State Line (Milepost 0.0) scheduled to begin at 6 AM Saturday and last until 10 PM on Sunday, January 8th.

I-10 at I-49 overview, google street view
loading...

Nighttime Lane Closures Scheduled From Lafayette to Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish Line

DOTD workers will also be busy working on a long stretch of I-10 for the first six months of the year.

There will be lane closures happening on the weekends between Monday, January 9th  and June 30th as construction workers will close the inside lanes in BOTH DIRECTIONS between the I-10/I-49 Interchange in Lafayette and mile marker 66 (Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish Line). That's roughly a 37-mile stretch that worker will be installing new traffic cable barriers, embankment, and drainage structures in the median.

These inside lane closures will occur during the following times, weather permitting:

• Sunday – Thursday: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

• Fridays: 9:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m.

• Saturdays: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 a.m.

LOOK: 23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023

Sta﻿cker compiled a list of 23 astronomical events to observe in 2023 using a variety of news and scientific sources. 

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings

For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

 

Categories: Local News, State News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL