LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's Mardi Gras week in Lafayette, Louisiana, as this is the last week that we deal with the barricades.

On Fat Tuesday, all streets on and around the parade route will be closed one hour before the first parade - King Gabriel's Parade - begins at 10:00 a.m. and will remain closed until the final parade - Independent Parade - is completed and all people have been removed from the area.

The following day - Ash Wednesday - there will be some traffic closures that will begin across the Hub City.

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening At Ambassador Caffery Parkway Intersection

There will be intermittent lane closures happening at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Bonaire Drive in Lafayette. These traffic closures will last for 2-hour periods on Wednesday and Thursday (Feb. 22 & 23). The roads will be open to regular traffic and there will be no detour but you can expect delays as single lanes will be closed during the times listed below.

Ambassador Caffery at Bonaire Road, google street view Ambassador Caffery at Bonaire Road, google street view loading...

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Ambassador Caffery northbound outside lane at Bonaire Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Ambassador Caffery northbound outside lane at Bonaire Drive from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

The road will be open to regular traffic.

No detour is necessary.

Johnston Street at Ambassador Caffery Johnston Street at Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Google Street View loading...

Traffic Closures Happening on Johnston Street

There are two lane closures happening on Johnston Street this week that you need to familiarize yourself with. Each traffic closure will happen NIGHTLY and will begin Wednesday night and last until Saturday morning.

Johnston at Canberra, google maps Johnston at Canberra, google maps loading...

The northbound left lane of Johnston Street from Canberra Road to Ambassador Caffery Parkway will be closed nightly from 7:30 p.m. until 7:00 a.m., weather permitting.

The southbound left lane of Johnston Street from Ambassador Caffery to Duhon Road will be closed nightly from 9:30 p.m. until 9:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Johnston Street at Southcity Parkway/Duhon Road Intersection, google street view Johnston Street at Southcity Parkway/Duhon Road Intersection, google street view loading...

Workers will be performing asphalt paving operations.

Traffic Closures Happening on US 90 in Both Directions

Also beginning on Wednesday, there will be nightly alternating lane closures on US 90 northbound and southbound as DOTD crews will be installing temporary precast concrete barriers and install pavement markings along the roadway.

Hwy. 90 at Young Street, google street view Hwy. 90 at Young Street, google street view loading...

More specifically, the lane closures will happen on the highway from Albertson Parkway to Young Street. It will be each night from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

