A St. Mary Sheriff's deputy's keen eye helped lead to the arrest of a man who had an active warrant with the Thibodaux Police Department for three counts of Principle to Second-Degree Murder, among other charges.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, a deputy patrolling in the area of Highway 90 west in Patterson says he noticed a vehicle traveling west in front of him with aftermarket parts that were allegedly in violation of the law. Once stopped, another deputy arrived to assist and the officers say the driver - 21-year-old Raheem Terrell Green of Thibodaux - allegedly didn't have a driver's license and had drugs on him.

But it's the passenger who was with Green who faces the charges in a murder case out of Thibodaux.

21-year-old Deante Jamal James Pharagood of Thibodaux was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and is being held for another agency. He also faces the following charges:

Principle to second-degree murder (3 counts)

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Aggravated flight from an officer

Battery-simple

Green was arrested and released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021. on the following charges:

Spotlights and auxiliary lamps

Driver must be licensed

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Who Else Was Arrested in St. Mary Parish?

7 other names appeared on the Daily Arrest Report released on Thursday by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Eric Brent Charles, 45, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on September 15, 2021, at 7:55 am for unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling and criminal damage to property. No bail has been set.

Trinea Lynell Thomas, 25, Gibson, LA, was arrested on September 15, 2021, at 9:02 am for driving under suspension. Thomas was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Joseph Lee Robertson, 57, Jeanette, LA, was arrested on September 15, 2021, at 2:24 pm on three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of:

Riding on roadways and bicycle paths

Criminal trespassing

Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Resisting an officer

theft

Robertson was released on a $15,750 bond.

Michael Thomas Woods, 30, Thibodaux, LA, was arrested on September 15, 2021, at 11:35 am on a warrant for theft. Woods was released on a $4,000 bond.

David Adilson Soto-Buezo, 22, Houma, LA, was arrested on September 15, 2021, at 10:46 pm on the following charges:

Careless operation

No driver's license

Open container

Driving while intoxicated

Bail was set at $3,750.

NARCOTICS SECTION

Ta'nasia Duncan, 20, Thibodaux, LA, was arrested on September 15, 2021, at 10:55 pm for possession of schedule I (marijuana). Duncan was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Shaddrick Neddie, 45, Siracusa, LA, was arrested on September 15, 2021, at 4:50 pm on five warrants for the following charges:

Possession of schedule I (marijuana)

Possession of Schedule II (crack cocaine)

Obstruction of justice

Driving on right side of road, exceptions

Expired motor vehicle inspection

Possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of schedule I CDS (marijuana) less than 2.5 pounds

Criminal neglect of family

Domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law

Bail has not been set.