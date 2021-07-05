Tragedy on Lake Bistineau; One Dead After Accident in Arcadia

ARCADIA, La. (AP) — One man died in a boating accident in northwestern Louisiana, and authorities say another man was charged with driving the boat while intoxicated.

State wildlife officials say the body of 20-year-old Keshaun Farner was found in Lake Bistineau on Sunday following an overnight search that began when he went missing on Saturday.

It wasn’t clear how Garner wound up in the water. But he was not wearing a life jacket, and another man was arrested.

Officials say 20-year-old Hayes M. Meek was arrested on a charge of operating the boat while intoxicated.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.