Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Garbage collection and bus service schedules in Lafayette, Louisiana, will change this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Acadiana Waste Services will not collect garbage or recycling in Lafayette Parish on Thanksgiving Day. If you normally have your trash picked up on Thursday, AWS will pick up at your address on Friday. If you are typically a Friday customer, your garbage will be collected on Saturday.

LCG also explained that any extra trash you have over the holiday should be bagged and placed at the curb at least three feet from your garbage and recycling carts.

Lafayette Transit System buses will not run on Thanksgiving Day. That pertains to Daytime, Night Owl, and Paratransit services.

Regular transit services will resume on Friday, November 24. The LTS office will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

All other non-essential LCG offices, including City-Parish Hall, will be closed on Thursday and Friday, as well.