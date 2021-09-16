Tropics Are Still Very Active – Three Systems Being Monitored

Last night about 9 pm I was awakened by the sound of rain on the roof of my house. I picked up my phone and checked the weather radar app to see a thin band of rain was stretched along I-10 from near Crowley through Lafayette. It certainly looked like, based on the screen, that this could be the last of the showers we might see directly related to the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas.

weather.gov/lch

But based on the forecast you can see from the Weather Service Office in Lake Charles, we probably haven't seen the end of the rain connected to Nicholas. However, the system itself is no longer being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

nhc.noaa.gov

It's a good thing Nicholas has dissipated because forecasters with the Hurricane Center certainly have more than enough tropical trouble spots to keep them busy. There are currently three areas of concern in the tropical Atlantic basin. Two of those areas of concern will likely become tropical cyclones within the next day or so.

The third system has not been given as strong of a chance to strengthen as the other two but where it's located on the map is an area that is ripe for tropical storm development at this stage in the Hurricane Season.

nhc.noaa.gov

The area of concern that is closest to the United States is an area of convection that is north of the Bahamas and east of Florida. This system has been given a 70% probability of becoming a named system over the next 48 hours.

Track forecasts suggest the system will move in a northerly direction for the next few days. On that path, the storm could come very close to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

nhc.noaa.gov

The second area of concern that is poised for immediate development is located more than 500 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. So, it's basically in the middle of the ocean. Forecasters have given this system an 80% chance of strengthening over the next two days and a 90% chance to grow into a cyclone over the next five days.

By the way, the next two names up on the Hurricane Center's list for 2021 are Odette and Peter. Should both of these storm systems earn a name that would make the 15th and 16th named storms of the 2021 season.

nhc.noaa.gov

The third and less impressive system of the three currently being monitored by the Hurricane Center is a tropical wave that is just about to roll off of the African Continent. It is expected to move in a more northwestwardly motion and as of now does not appear to be a threat for any landmasses at this time.

NOAA.gov

We are just past the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season and know for storm-weary residents of Louisiana we'd like to see the season end. However, we are still in "Louisiana Prime Time" until at least mid-October. Hopefully, the parade of fall cold fronts will begin their seasonal march through the area very soon. This will not only diminish the probability of tropical development but will bring much cooler temperatures to the area too.

In the meantime, once the ground dries out just a bit you might consider planting your fall garden. Now is the time to get some of those plants in the ground.