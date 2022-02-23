Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman has worked as a color analyst in the broadcast booth for FOX for over 20 years.

He has been the top color commentator, alongside play-by-play man Joe Buck.

With his contract ending, many pundits speculated Aikman might leave FOX for Amazon, who owns the Thursday night NFL package beginning next season, with TNF streamed solely on Amazon Prime (with exception of home markets of the two teams playing).

However, it appears Aikman is likely to join ESPN to become the color analyst for Monday Night Football.

According to Marchand, ESPN would be paying Aikman around $17.5 million a year, a $10 million raise from what FOX paid Aikman last season.

Last year, the Monday Night Football booth consisted of play-by-play man Steve Levy, along with color analysts Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.

If Aikman finalizes a deal with ESPN, it will begin a shift across NFL broadcasts, both on FOX and ESPN.

And who will call the games on Amazon?

Per Marchand, Amazon courted Aikman, but all signs are pointing to his broadcast future being with ESPN.

Could his partner in the booth for the last 20 years join him?

Aikman hasn't signed a deal yet, and for what it's worth, he's currently 9th on the list of highest-paid American sportscasters. Once the ink dries on his next contract, look for him to be much higher on the list below.

10 Highest Paid American Sportscasters

25 Highest Paid NFL Players of All-Time

25 Highest Paid NBA Players of All-Time