Driver Falling Asleep at the Wheel at Center of Viral Lafayette Crash Video

A video of a truck losing control on Evangeline Thruway while hauling two cars is currently going viral on Facebook after being posted by Clay Rizzutto.

The grey-colored pickup truck is seen blowing through the ditch between the Thruway and the frontage road at Donlon Avenue between Willow Street and the railroad tracks. What makes the situation even scarier is that the truck is pulling two white cars on a long trailer meant to haul vehicles.

The truck eventually pulls out of the ditch and crosses over the busy Thruway—car trailer still in tow—before finally coming to a final stop in a separate median.

Facebook, Jared Gautreaux

Facebook, Jared Gautreaux

Based on the reckless nature of the truck in the video, many speculated that a medical emergency could be responsible.

Clay Rizzutto, Facebook

Clay Rizzutto, Facebook

Clay Rizzutto, Facebook

According to Lafayette Police Department Public Information Officer Bridgette Dugas there was no medical emergency and no signs of impairment. The driver of the truck admitted to falling asleep at the wheel and was issued a citation for careless operation.

Miraculously, no one else was hit, no one else was hurt, and the driver had no injuries reported.