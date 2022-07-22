Two Rescue Ponies Shot and Killed, Sheriff’s Office Asking Help Finding Who’s Responsible

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding who's responsible for shooting and killing two rescue ponies.

Facebook Via Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Via Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office loading...

Rescue Ponies Shot And Killed In Amite, La

Authorities with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office report that two rescue ponies were shot and killed at Equine Advocacy of Louisiana, a horse advocacy organization in Amite, Louisiana.

KLFY reports the shootings happened Sunday, July 17.

According to the TPSO's Facebook page, the "two ponies had been rescued and were under the care of the organization at the time of being shot."

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Jill Hutcheson at 985-748-8147.

If you'd prefer to stay anonymous, you can share information using Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip.

You may be eligible for a cash reward.