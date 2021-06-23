Two Wounded in Late-Night New Iberia Shooting

New Iberia police are investigating a late-night shooting that landed two people in the hospital.

According to investigators, that shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on South Hopkins Street near Lombard Street. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two victims with non-life-threatening wounds. Those victims were taken to an area hospital. Police have not said what the victims' current conditions are.

So far, police have not named or arrested any suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

