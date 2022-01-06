Uber Passenger Hit With $600 Charge After Getting Stuck in Snow Storm

Earlier this week, thousands of people were stranded and stuck on a 40 mile stretch of I-95 in Virginia due to a severe winter storm. Drivers and passengers stuck in their vehicles with no food, water, or anywhere to go.

One man was picked up from a nearby airport in an Uber and became stuck with his driver. Hours later once he got home, he was billed for hundreds of dollars by the ride-sharing company...and needless to say, he was confused.

Andrew Peters was dropped off by his driver and was charged $200 for the ride, and then he was later charged an additional $400 dollars...totaling $600 bucks for getting stuck in severe weather.

I'm sure the app wasn't aware of the dangerous conditions that this rider and driver were under, being stuck for upwards of 20 hours with nowhere to go. Regardless, I would've been VERY angry seeing these charges on my account after suffering through winter storms without necessities to live.

Uber ultimately refunded Andrew the entire $600 after he contested the charges. Also good news for the driver, that refund did not affect his pay either.

On Monday, the winter storm had drivers and passengers trapped for nearly 30 hours. Truckers were doing their best by offering those in cars food and water because they are ready for these situations.

Traffic was cleared up entirely by Tuesday night.