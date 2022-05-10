Security Tosses Fan Who Attempted to Rush the Octagon After UFC 274 Main Event

There's always that one person that just does too much.

A fan attending the UFC 274 event in Arizona attempted to rush the octagon after the main event, and she went for an abrupt flight after security caught her. Big yikes.

Tik Tok user Shriak Sharma uploaded the video of the unidentified woman after the main event between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. She kept it simple at the beginning of the video, saying she is gonna go, and continued to run towards the octagon. She got on the platform, and the security guard sent her airborne straight to the floor.

Here's the video:

As you can see, security was not playing with her. After the Will Smith/Chris Rock incident, it seems that everyone wants to rush on a stage these days. Dave Chappelle got the stage rush treatment last week during one of his shows.

Whatever internet fame this girl wanted, I don't think it was worth it after that fall.

Let's hope she isn't going for a fighting career. She definitely has to get her weight up.