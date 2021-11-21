Ugly Sweater Christmas Crocs are Officially Here

What could possibly be the best accessory for your upcoming Christmas party? Personally, I would say anything else but these but here they are. Crocs has introduced a new line of Ugly Christmas Sweater Crocs for your jolly enjoyment. Not only can you get them in red or white/green, but they are also fur-lined for those cold lonely walks by yourself because you are wearing crocs and have no friends.

Crocs.com

Not only do you get the fur, but both colors come with their own croc flair, called Jibbitz. Jibbitz allows you to express even more how little social skills you might have when it comes to classy footwear by letting you buy these little accessories as if you were a server at a Bennigans. You still get the "pivoting heel strap" for when you need to go off-roading to get your Christmas tree, and the fur will keep your feet warm as you stand around a campfire alone.

Don't expect to catch them at a discount, each pair will set you back $64.99, but at least we know you would be the only one wearing them at the office party. Currently, Crocs says that they are not sending any of these Christmas Crocs out into the stores. You can get them on their website right now and they seem to have plenty in stock. Should I happen to see you rocking this particular pair, just know I will give you a nod and say a prayer for you on Sunday.

Crocs.com