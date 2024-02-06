Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - "Daisy Jones & The Six" rose quickly to the top of viewers watch lists when it debuted on Amazon Pride in March of 2023. Interestingly, the miniseries has a Louisiana tie that is one more feather in the cap of the University of Louisiana (UL).

The show stars Emmy-nominated Riley Keough, who happens to be Elvis' grand daughter, and follows the rise and fall of a 1970s rock band.

Producing a show that is largely focused on music calls for a talented, dedicated group of sound professionals. One of those people happens to be a graduate of the UL Arts Department.

Chris Welcker, who now makes his home in New Orleans, graduated with a degree from UL's School of Music & Visual Arts in 2005.

He posted on social media that working on the Emmy-nominated "Daisy Jones & The Six" presented challenges, but he heralded the work of the production sound team in making the experience easier for the actors:

We found some creative ways to help immerse them in a space on set where their attention could be focused on telling their story by removing some of the distractions created during the typical filmmaking process.

Not only did the show and Riley Keough garner Emmy nominations, the sound team did as well, specifically for Episode 10:

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie For "Track 10: Rock 'N' Roll Suicide"

And they won! UL proudly posted Chris' accomplishment on their Facebook page, noting that he also received a Cinema Audio Society Award Nomination for his work on "Daisy Jones."

Congratulations, Chris! We are all so proud of you. Geaux Cajuns!

