The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has announced that the Fall 2021 graduates will be honored during multiple ceremonies that will be held on Friday, Dec 17, and Saturday, Dec 18, 2021. The ceremonies will be held at the Cajundome and the Cajundome Convention Center.

Four academic colleges and the Graduate School will hold their ceremonies on Friday and individual ceremonies for four academic colleges will be held on Saturday.

Tickets will not be required for any of the Spring 2021 ceremonies however there will be some requirements that attendees must follow.

Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Seating for graduates and spectators will be arranged to ensure social distancing.

Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venues.

Here is the schedule of events for each day:

Friday, Dec. 17

Cajundome

9 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

12:30 p.m. – College of Engineering

4 p.m. – Graduate School

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

12:30 p.m. – College of the Arts

Saturday, Dec. 18

Cajundome

9 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts

11:30 a.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – University College

11:30 a.m. – College of Education

Parking will be available at Cajun Field.

The University’s clear bag policy will also be in place. Attendees may carry one small, clear bag or a small purse or clutch. There will be University Police at the doors to examine bags and purses.

The University will also Livestream the Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies via links that will be available on the Cajundome’s website. Each individual ceremony will also be live-streamed on the Facebook page for each academic college and the Graduate School.

