Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - UL Lafayette will be open Tuesday, January 16, and classes will go on as scheduled.

In a release, University of Louisiana administration advised students, faculty, and staff to take caution while traveling to campus

Students who are not able to travel to campus should contact their professors. If a student needs further assistance, they can contact the Office of the Dean of Students at deanofstudents@louisiana.edu.

Faculty and staff members who are unable to travel to work, or who have special circumstances, should contact their immediate supervisors.

Local meteorologists say temperatures will struggle to get above the freezing mark on Tuesday. Wind chills will be in the teens to the single digits.

UL officials say they have taken measures to safeguard campus, though employees and campus residents should use caution and avoid potentially icy sidewalks.

UL leadership will continue to monitor the National Weather Service forecast. Should weather conditions change, information will be provided on the University's website and official social media accounts.

Temperatures Tuesday night into early Wednesday are expected to dip into the teens.

