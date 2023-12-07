Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Ragin' Cajun fans in Louisiana are ramping up ahead of the R & L Carriers New Orleans Bowl game on December 16 at the Caesar's Superdome. The UL Lafayette Alumni Association is coordinating events and is encouraging everyone to tag social media posts in advance of and the day of the game with #PaintNOLARed.

The UL Ragin' Cajuns will face Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, December 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:15 PM. 2023 marks the Cajuns' sixth trip to the R & L Carriers New Orleans Bowl since 2011.

The deadline to purchase tickets to the R & L Carriers New Orleans Bowl game is Sunday, December 10.

Several opportunities are available for fans to get in on the action.

NEW ORLEANS BOWL KICKOFF PARTY

The UL Lafayette Alumni Association is hosting a New Orleans Bowl Kickoff Party on Friday, December 15 at Fulton Alley in New Orleans. The event kicks off at 6 PM at the venue located at 600 Fulton Street. Tickets include food and non-alcoholic drinks. A cash bar will be available.

BUS TRIP TO AND FROM NOLA

Fans who prefer not to spend the night in New Orleans can ride a fan bus over on Saturday. The bus will leave from the Soccer/Track Facility at Cajun Field at 7 AM and leave New Orleans 30 minutes after the game ends to return to Lafayette. Check in Saturday morning is 6:30. Light snacks and beverages will be available on the bus, and riders will also have entrance into the Pregame Tailgate party in the Claiborne Club Lounge in the Caesar's Superdome.

Please note that game tickets are required to enter the Superdome for the tailgate party and are not included with the bus trip. Also, bus departure from New Orleans may be delayed pending a Cajuns victory so fans can watch the awards ceremony.

PREGAME TAILGATE PARTY

The RCAF and UL Lafayette Alumni Association are hosting a Pregame Tailgate at the Claiborne Club Lounge in Caesars Superdome from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM. Fans with a ticket to the game may attend. No registration is required, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Fans can also listen to the game on 103.3 The Goat and Hot 107.9. It will also be televised on ESPN.