LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - In a press conference days away from his team's appearance in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, head football coach Michael Desormeaux made some comments that are being interpreted as a shot at the City of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns ventured three hours north to the city to take part in the Independence Bowl. But apparently, the Cajuns didn't enjoy themselves as much there as they had in New Orleans in previous bowl appearances.

When asked if fans were "bored" with the multiple appearances in the New Orleans Bowl (it's their 7th appearance in 12 years), he responded with "If any of our bored fans went to Shreveport last year, they'll be happy to have their asses in the Superdome this year, okay?"

The comments appear to have rubbed some Shreveport folks the wrong way.

At our sister station in Shreveport, Greg Atoms wrote that "Actually, as I try to find an out there, it kind of just makes it worse. There's zero reason to mention Shreveport there unless he's taking a shot."

Some folks shot back with a jab at the Cajuns' record (6-6), while others agreed with the Cajuns' coach that they did not want to be in the freezing cold again this year. In fact, most of his defenders on social media indicated they thought he was referring to the cold.

For example, the Barstool Cajuns account.

You can watch Coach Des' full comments from a press conference earlier this week in the video below.

The Cajuns will be taking on Jackson State (8-4) on Saturday in New Orleans.

