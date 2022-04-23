UL Softball Bounces Back & Beats App State 8-2

UL Softball is in a weekend series with Appalachian State. The Cajuns lost game 1 Friday afternoon 1-4. So on Saturday, they were looking for redemption as they beat App State 8-2.

The Cajuns bats finally got rolling on Saturday as they scored 8 runs on 11 hits. The Cajuns scored 6 runs in the 7th after App State tied the game in the 6th. Sophie Piskos went 2-4, hit a grand slam, and scored 4 runners. Stormy Kotzelnick went 1-3 and hit an RBI. Karly Heath went 1-3 and hit a home run. Alexa Langeliers went an amazing 3-3 and hit an RBI. And finally, Kayla Falterman went 1-3 and hit an RBI as well.

Now when it comes to the pitching, Meghan Schorman pitched a complete game. Schorman now moves to 10-4 on the season. In the game, Schorman gave up 2 runs on 7 hits while throwing an amazing 12 strikeouts.

The Cajuns will be back on the diamond Sunday morning against App State and they need the win to continue their streak of weekend series wins. The game will begin at 11 am.