UL Softball Defeats App State 10-1 & Wins The Series

UL Softball tied up the weekend series with App State yesterday after the win. On Sunday they were prepared to play the rubber match. UL defeated App State 10-1, and extended their conference winning streak to 71 dating back to March of 2013.

The Cajuns scored 10 runs on 12 hits and had 32 at-bats. Karly Heath was on fire as she was 2 for 2 and hit two home runs. Alexa Langeliers was 1 for 3, hit a home run, and scored 3 runners. Laney Credeur also hit a home run and was 1 for 1 on the day.

When it comes to the pitching Sam Landry got the win and moved to 15-3 on the year. Landry gave up 2 hits, no runs and pitched 5 strikeouts. Kandra Lamb got the start and gave up 3 hits, 1 run, and threw 5 strikeouts as well.

The Cajuns will be back home on the diamond on April 27th against Houston at 6 pm at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.